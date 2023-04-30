TFI International Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.90 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $6.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.27. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.33 per share.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.
TFI International Stock Up 6.2 %
TFII opened at $107.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $128.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $1,978,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of TFI International by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of TFI International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.609 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
