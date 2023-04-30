Raymond James Weighs in on AltaGas Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALAGet Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

AltaGas (TSE:ALAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.74 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays set a C$29.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.93.

AltaGas Stock Performance

ALA opened at C$23.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$21.25 and a 1 year high of C$30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

About AltaGas

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.