Raymond James Weighs in on AltaGas Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.74 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

AltaGas Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays set a C$29.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.93.

ALA opened at C$23.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$21.25 and a 1 year high of C$30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

