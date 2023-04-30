FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Issued By Desjardins (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $4.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.45. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $5.33 EPS.
Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.45 billion.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance
Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$106.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$103.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$86.42 and a twelve month high of C$111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The company has a market cap of C$99.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.
Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Railway
In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total value of C$278,934.48. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.