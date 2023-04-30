FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Issued By Desjardins (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $4.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.45. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.45 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$130.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.67.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$106.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$103.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$86.42 and a twelve month high of C$111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The company has a market cap of C$99.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total value of C$278,934.48. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

