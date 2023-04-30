92 Resources Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

92 Resources reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

PEB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PEB opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,349.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,865 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,526,707.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,865 shares of company stock valued at $555,064 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 429.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

See Also

