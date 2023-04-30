BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Receives “Upgrade” Rating from VNET Group

VNET Group reaffirmed their upgrade rating on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BankUnited from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.11.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Stock Up 2.1 %

BKU stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. BankUnited has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $42.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in BankUnited by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 16.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in BankUnited by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BankUnited by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.