First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$38.00.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.21.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.3 %

FM opened at C$32.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.25. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$39.27.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.33 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6693069 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

