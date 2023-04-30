Head-To-Head Contrast: YS Biopharma (YS) and Its Competitors

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare YS Biopharma to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YS Biopharma and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get YS Biopharma alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YS Biopharma N/A -$550,000.00 2.46 YS Biopharma Competitors $1.25 billion $5.23 million -6.91

YS Biopharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than YS Biopharma. YS Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

YS Biopharma has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YS Biopharma’s peers have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

46.0% of YS Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares YS Biopharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YS Biopharma N/A 46.53% 8.78% YS Biopharma Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for YS Biopharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YS Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A YS Biopharma Competitors 114 591 881 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 261.12%. Given YS Biopharma’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YS Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

YS Biopharma peers beat YS Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About YS Biopharma

(Get Rating)

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., formerly known as Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for YS Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YS Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.