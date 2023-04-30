Reviewing Charlie’s (CHUC) and Its Competitors

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Charlie’s to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Charlie's alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million -$1.59 million -10.00 Charlie’s Competitors $279.71 million -$102.05 million -5.71

Charlie’s’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.66, meaning that its share price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ competitors have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Charlie’s and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s Competitors 211 563 810 43 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 101.15%. Given Charlie’s’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Charlie’s has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -6.02% -51.60% -17.95% Charlie’s Competitors -11.17% -83.04% 22.49%

About Charlie’s

(Get Rating)

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under the Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.