Forward Air (FWRD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Forward Air to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Forward Air to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Forward Air Stock Performance

FWRD opened at $105.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $117.57.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Forward Air

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

In other Forward Air news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,235.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after purchasing an additional 359,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

See Also

