Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 684,900 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 539,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANRGF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$9.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Anaergia from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Anaergia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANRGF opened at $0.88 on Friday. Anaergia has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.43.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

