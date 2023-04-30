Reviewing Wejo Group (WEJO) and Its Rivals

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) is one of 147 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Wejo Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Wejo Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group -1,896.77% -37,962.51% -240.27% Wejo Group Competitors -108.45% -2,038.24% -289.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of Wejo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Wejo Group has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wejo Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wejo Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group $8.40 million -$159.25 million -0.25 Wejo Group Competitors $964.39 million -$49.29 million -8.92

Wejo Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group. Wejo Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wejo Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wejo Group Competitors 533 3084 5073 75 2.54

Wejo Group presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 284.62%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 33.98%. Given Wejo Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Wejo Group rivals beat Wejo Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Wejo Group Company Profile

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

