Critical Analysis: Local Bounti (LOCL) versus Its Competitors

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Local Bounti to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Local Bounti and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million -$111.07 million -0.42 Local Bounti Competitors $1.66 billion $21.77 million 0.26

Local Bounti’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti’s competitors have a beta of -23.30, indicating that their average stock price is 2,430% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Local Bounti and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80 Local Bounti Competitors 103 172 491 23 2.55

Local Bounti currently has a consensus target price of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 432.71%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 56.97%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of Local Bounti shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -570.35% -95.94% -47.68% Local Bounti Competitors -339.13% -25.58% -15.99%

Summary

Local Bounti competitors beat Local Bounti on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Local Bounti

(Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.