Comparing PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) & Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.80 billion 1.60 -$346.50 million ($2.13) -7.05 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $303.77 million 3.61 -$73.29 million ($1.26) -9.87

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vornado Realty Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out -70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out -127.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vornado Realty Trust and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 5 5 1 0 1.64 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33

Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.92%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $15.21, suggesting a potential upside of 22.40%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust -19.25% 3.01% 0.93% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2.09% 0.44% 0.05%

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Vornado Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets. The Credit Sensitive Strategies segment includes investments in distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, real estate held for investment, credit risk transfer agreements, non-agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment focuses on investments in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spread, agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and the related interest rate hedging activities. The Corporate segment includes management fee and corporate expense amounts and certain interest income.

