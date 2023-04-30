Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) & Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) Head to Head Survey

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) and Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arco Platform and Golden Sun Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 3 1 0 2.25 Golden Sun Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arco Platform currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.44%. Given Arco Platform’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than Golden Sun Education Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Arco Platform shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arco Platform and Golden Sun Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform 2.15% 4.99% 1.65% Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arco Platform and Golden Sun Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $343.87 million 1.77 $7.65 million $0.13 83.85 Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arco Platform has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Sun Education Group.

Summary

Arco Platform beats Golden Sun Education Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arco Platform

(Get Rating)

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students. It operates through the following segments: Core and Supplemental. The Core segment provides solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience. The Supplemental segment is involved primarily in English as a second language, technological solutions for communication, Learning Management System platform, and content to develop socio emotional skills. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

About Golden Sun Education Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

