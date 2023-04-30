Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.02.

A number of analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $254,457.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,421.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $254,457.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,421.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 10,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $811,074.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $798,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,186 shares of company stock worth $4,298,470 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Ambarella Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ambarella by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,076 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $9,092,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ambarella by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBA opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.02. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

Featured Articles

