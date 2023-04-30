Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $6.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.44.
Several research firms have recently commented on HARP. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
Insider Activity at Harpoon Therapeutics
In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, Director Ronald Hunt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance
HARP stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.
Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 299.91% and a negative net margin of 212.23%. The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.
Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
