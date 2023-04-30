Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $6.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on HARP. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Insider Activity at Harpoon Therapeutics

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, Director Ronald Hunt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 34,578 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HARP stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 299.91% and a negative net margin of 212.23%. The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

