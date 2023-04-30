Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Target Price at $140.88

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,411,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average is $97.33. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

