Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $95.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 20.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 413,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,499,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.