Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stephens lowered shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Azenta by 165.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 43.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. Azenta has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $79.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

