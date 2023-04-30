Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Receives $6.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.74.

GETY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Friday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 683,386 shares of company stock worth $5,259,325. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Getty Images Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of GETY opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. Getty Images has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Images will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

