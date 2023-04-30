Oppenheimer Comments on Corning Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corning in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

GLW has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

