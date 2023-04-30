FY2023 Earnings Estimate for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Issued By US Capital Advisors

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuStar Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James upgraded NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NuStar Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NS opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.85.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $429.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.77 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 149.25% and a net margin of 13.23%.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth about $135,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

