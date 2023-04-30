FY2023 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Decreased by Analyst

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.27. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and sold 33,451 shares valued at $1,276,344. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

