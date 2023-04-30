Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

RNA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of RNA opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $878.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of -0.10.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,886.33% and a negative return on equity of 40.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $78,141.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $236,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,121 shares of company stock worth $336,584. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

