Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$125.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$128.10.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$67.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$925.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.16. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$61.79 and a twelve month high of C$116.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.60 by C($2.33). The company had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 16.525463 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$441,247.80. In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$441,247.80. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$691,166.70. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.