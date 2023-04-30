Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$83.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.75 to C$75.75 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.98.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

RCI.B opened at C$66.94 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.53 and a 1-year high of C$71.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.