Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TECK.B. Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$62.90.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK.B opened at C$63.11 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$32.68 and a 1 year high of C$66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.10.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

