Raymond James Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$69.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$62.90.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$63.11 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$32.68 and a twelve month high of C$66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

