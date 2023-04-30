Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for SoFi Technologies, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.65. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

