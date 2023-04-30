Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CoStar Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for CoStar Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $76.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.36. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.56, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 103,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 61.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 111,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 65,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

