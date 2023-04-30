Analyzing Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) and PROG (NYSE:PRG)

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) and PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of Upbound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of PROG shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Upbound Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PROG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Upbound Group has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROG has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upbound Group 0.29% 40.50% 7.88% PROG 4.70% 27.54% 10.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upbound Group and PROG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Upbound Group and PROG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upbound Group $4.25 billion 0.35 $12.36 million $0.20 133.30 PROG $2.60 billion 0.56 $98.71 million $2.42 12.49

PROG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upbound Group. PROG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upbound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Upbound Group and PROG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upbound Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 PROG 0 1 1 0 2.50

PROG has a consensus price target of $29.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.97%. Given PROG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PROG is more favorable than Upbound Group.

Summary

PROG beats Upbound Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

