TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Lowered to C$180.00 at Desjardins

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$189.00 to C$180.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
TFII has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$154.10.
TFI International Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$146.02 on Thursday. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$93.63 and a 1 year high of C$173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$160.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$148.16.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
