TD Securities Trims Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Target Price to C$14.50

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ARE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Laurentian set a C$11.50 price target on Aecon Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.05.

Aecon Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$12.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.91. The firm has a market cap of C$779.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$8.29 and a 52-week high of C$15.34.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.07. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.9247312 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 157.45%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

