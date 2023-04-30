Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allegiant Travel’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.98 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $2.38. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $611.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.32 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALGT. Cowen upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

ALGT opened at $103.91 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $162.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,154.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $49,309.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,644.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $706,369.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $49,309.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,644.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,189 shares of company stock valued at $897,749. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

