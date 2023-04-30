Brokers Set Expectations for Brown & Brown, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Brown & Brown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $68.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.