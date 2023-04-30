Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 40.22%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.21.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $78.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.84. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

