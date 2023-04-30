Mainz Biomed Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:MYNZ)

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mainz Biomed in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mainz Biomed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mainz Biomed’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Get Mainz Biomed alerts:

Separately, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Mainz Biomed in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Mainz Biomed Price Performance

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

Shares of Mainz Biomed stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. Mainz Biomed has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89.

(Get Rating)

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.