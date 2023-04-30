Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issued By Wedbush

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sleep Number’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $526.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.11 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Sleep Number Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNBR. StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $496.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61.

Insider Activity at Sleep Number

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $226,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 805,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 624,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter.

About Sleep Number

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.