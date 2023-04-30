Valero Energy Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $3.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.34. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $25.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

VLO opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valero Energy has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 57.11% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

