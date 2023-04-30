Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AllianceBernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for AllianceBernstein’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $34.96 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $438,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Articles

