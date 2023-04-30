Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 0.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average of $109.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $133.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,585,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,229,000 after purchasing an additional 484,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,122,000 after acquiring an additional 476,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,458,000 after acquiring an additional 461,858 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.