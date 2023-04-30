Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHW. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $237.54 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $285.00. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.02 and a 200-day moving average of $231.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

