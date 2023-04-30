B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Accuray in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Accuray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

ARAY stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Accuray has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.28 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Accuray by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

