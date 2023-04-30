Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Accuray Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Accuray in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Accuray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.28 million.

Accuray Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. Accuray has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $318.97 million, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accuray

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after acquiring an additional 114,036 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accuray by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,104,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,759,000 after buying an additional 167,747 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Accuray by 8.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,246,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 387,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accuray by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,505,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 117,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Accuray by 1.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,732,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 60,268 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

