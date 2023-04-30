Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for PACCAR Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.
PACCAR Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of PCAR stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Motco bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
