Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for PACCAR Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.4 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Motco bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.