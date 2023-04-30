Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Owens Corning in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Owens Corning’s current full-year earnings is $9.81 per share.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.46.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.50. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $107.31.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,695,000 after acquiring an additional 803,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 210,192 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Owens Corning by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 76,454 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,505 shares of company stock worth $1,540,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.