Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $4.38 Per Share

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Meta Platforms in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.15. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $10.28 per share.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.7 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on META. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Shares of META opened at $240.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $241.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.90.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 94,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.