Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Arhaus in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Arhaus had a return on equity of 97.89% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $356.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARHS. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.27. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Arhaus by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arhaus news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

