Enbridge Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – US Capital Advisors boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.1 %

Enbridge stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

