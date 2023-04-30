Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Centene Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Centene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

CNC opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Centene by 1,837.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after buying an additional 2,898,790 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 864.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,995,000 after buying an additional 1,808,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $118,792,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

